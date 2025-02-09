Can Eagles Be The NFL's Next Dynasty?
NEW ORLEANS – There were the New England Patriots and now the Kansas City Chiefs. Dynasties, both of them. It may sound crazy, but could the Eagles be next?
It will have to start with a win in Super Bowl LIX against the reigning dynasty of the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes. It would be the Eagles' second Lombardi Trophy in eight seasons. That’s not dynasty material, but two in eight is pretty good especially when you throw another trip to the Big Game in there just two years ago though it ended in a loss.
It’s what the future holds for not only this organization, but the NFC as well.
There's nobody in the NFC the Eagles can't beat, which they showed this season, and that doesn't figure to change over the next few years.
It starts with the quarterback because that’s where it always begins in football. Jalen Hurts is a winner, no doubt. He’s 5-3 in the playoffs and a win in Super Bowl LIX would increase his salary from each year between 2025 and 2028 by $500,000, per Spotrac. Still just 26, Hurts has four years and $195 million left on his deal.
He is locked down as are three-fifths of one of the best offensive lines in the game. Right tackle Lane Johnson went on record during Super Bowl week he would like to play until he’s 40. He will turn 35 in spring and is signed through 2026.
Left tackle Jordan Mailata is signed through 2029 and left guard Landon Dickerson through 2028. Both are in their prime.
Receivers DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown signed extensions in the offseason and aren’t going anywhere until the end of the decade. Again, both are in their primes.
Running back Saquon Barkley has two more years left on his contract. He turns 28 on Super Bowl Sunday but showed no signs of slowing down this year. He looks better than he ever did during his six years in New York.
On the other side of the ball, the defense is the youngest in the NFL. Jalen Carter turns 24 in April, Nolan Smith just turned 24, and rookie outside linebacker/edge rusher Jalyx Hunt is a rookie, as are secondary foundation pieces Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has two more years left on his contract and fellow safety Reed Blankenship has one.
Linebacker Zack Baun could be joining the mix if general manager Howie Roseman brings him back on a three-year contract, and Nakobe Dean still has one more year remaining on his rookie deal, though Dean’s season may have a delayed start after the knee injury he suffered in the opening round of the playoffs.
The draft and free agency have been particularly fruitful for general manager Howie Roseman, but, like every offseason, there are areas he needs to retool and restock, such as edge rusher, defensive tackle, and tight end, to name three.
“I think there are years that you have more resources, whether you have more cap room or cash to work with of draft picks that give you more margin for error," said Roseman. "I think that’s typical. Like, this offseason is gonna look different than last, unfortunately. And that doesn’t mean we can’t have a really good offseason .
"I’m gonna try to hit on every pick we make, I promise – but sometimes it works better than others. Just like some players have better years than others, and they’re still good years but they’re not great years.”
Certainly, luck goes into building a dynasty but plenty of design, too, but the Eagles appear well suited to become the next one – if they beat the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.
