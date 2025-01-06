Can Eagles Land $125 Million 6-Time Pro Bowler?
The Philadelphia Eagles should be watching the Cleveland Browns very closely this offseason.
Philadelphia is heading into the National Football League playoffs as the NFC's No. 2 seed. Clearly, the Eagles are a very good football team. While this is the case, there are always ways to improve. Any team could always could a boost on the edge and that's where the Browns could come into play.
Cleveland superstar Myles Garrett has two years left on his five-year, $125 million deal but there has been speculation about a possible extension or trade. The Browns are coming off a surprisingly rough season and now there are a lot of questions swirling about Garrett's future.
There was chatter recently that Garrett doesn't want to be part of a rebuild and will speak to the front office after the season to see what their plan is. After the team's Week 18 loss, Garrett said this season was even more disappointing than the team's 0-16 2017 season. Could he ask out this upcoming offseason?
It's unclear at this point, but if he does, the Eagles should be all over him. The Eagles already have arguably the best defense in football and adding Garrett would just take them over the top. He's just 29 years old and already is a six-time Pro Bowler and National Football League Defensive Player of the Year Award winner.
The Eagles would be wise to bring him to town. He has 102.5 sacks in eight years and would elevate Philadelphia's defense to an even more elite level.
