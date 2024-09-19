Eagles Today

Can Eagles Run Defense Man Up And Do What Panthers and Cowboys Could Not Do?

Alvin Kamara leads the NFL in first downs and yards from scrimmage, and the Eagles have one of the laague's worst rush defense, so the challenge to stopping the Saints RB will be epic.

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (0) and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Bryce Huff (0) and defensive tackle Moro Ojomo (97) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA – It’s been one challenge after another for an Eagles run defense that ranks 25th out of 32 NFL teams.

First it was the Packers’ Josh Jacobs. Then it was the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson. Now, it’s the Saints’ Alvin Kamara. This doesn’t feel like the cure for a team giving up an average of 157.5 yards per game after two weeks.

“Kamara is just a dynamic back,” said defensive tackle Thomas Booker, who could be in line for more snaps when the team collide on Sunday at 1 in the Caesars Superdome.

“He’s a great receiver out of the backfield. Runs the ball with patience. A lot of the time it looks like he’s jogging, but he’s setting up blocks. Definitely will be a great challenge for us, but definitely I think we can get done.”

The Panthers and Cowboys probably thought the same thing, and what happened to them? They were beaten up and run down.

Kamara is sixth in the league in rushing with 198 yards and an average of 5.7 yards per carry. He is the NFL’s leader in first downs with 14- 13 via the rush and one via the pass – and is tops in total yards from scrimmage with 290.

“Oh my goodness, he’s nice with it, man,” said cornerback Darius Slay. “One of the best backs with the best balance I’ve seen in a long time. He really breaks a lot of tackles. What’s crazy is that, I told him, ‘don’t ever jump on me again.’”

When Kamara was a rookie in 2017, he hurdled Slay while Slay was with the Detroit Lions and tried to tackle him in the open field.

“He literally like cleared me, so ‘Kamara, you’re probably watching this, so don’t jump on me no more. I’m gonna press charges. I swear to God, I’ll press charges,’” said Slay.

Slay’s joking aside, stopping the run is no laughing matter.

Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said that stopping the run will lead to a better pass rush.

“If you don’t stop the run you’re not going to get into obvious pass,” he said. “The team we’re playing this week they either run it or max-protect play action, run boots. They’re doing a great job offensively, which makes it hard.”

Stopping the run has to begin with the first-round picks from Georgia, Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter.

Davis hasn’t made himself available for interviews since the season began and Carter hasn’t talked since it was reported that he was disciplined for being late to a team function last week. His punishment was sitting out the first series against the Falcons.

“He had the hiccups last week during the week, which caused that, but overall he is (doing the things necessary),” said Fangio. “But like a lot of us, starting with the coaches, he can do better.”

Published
