Can Eagles Surprise Defensive Player Join Reggie White In Exclusive Club?
PHILADELPHIA – Either Cleveland’s Myles Garrett or Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt could become just the sixth player in NFL history to win at least two AP Defensive Player of The Year awards. Then there’s Eagles linebacker Zack Baun, an interloper on a list that includes sack artist and Cincinnati star Trey Hendrickson and Patrick Surtain, Denver’s shutdown cornerback.
Or is Baun really an interloper?
“I don’t know, I don’t look at other people’s stats,” he said. “I don’t know where I fall or if what I’ve done is to that level, but I’m in the running for that award so I feel like I deserve (to be nominated) in some fashion.”
Since handing out the award in 1971, the only Eagles player to win the award was Reggie White in 1987. White also won it with the Packers. The other players with two are legends Joe Greene Mike Singletary, Bruce Smith, and Ray Lewis. Three players have won it three times – Lawrence Taylor, J.J. Watt, and Aaron Donald.
Baun is in good company. Can he rise above and win it?
In his first year as a full-time starter, Baun has put up very similar numbers – if not better in a lot of departments - to another linebacker who won the award in 2013 - Carolina's Luke Kuechly.
Kuechly’s numbers that year:
Totals tackles: 156
Solo tackles: 93
Tackles for loss: 10
Interceptions: 4
Sacks: 2
QB hits: 2
Forced fumbles: 0
Fumble recoveries: 0
Baun’s numbers this year:
Totals tackles: 151
Solo tackles: 93
Tackles for loss: 11
Interceptions: 1
Sacks: 3.5
QB hits: 5
Forced fumbles: 5
Fumble recoveries: 1
Either way, Baun is pleased with being a finalist.
“That’s really cool, really special,” he said. “Honestly not even on the spectrum of a goal of mine. I really just tried to be the best player I could be and try to maximize my potential and my ability, so for that to be, not the end result, but an outcome of the work I’ve put in I’m really proud of myself. Then, it’s a lot of credit to the guys up front and the guys on this team in aiding in my success. I really appreciate their efforts.”
The Eagles were well represented in several other categories.
MVP and Offensive Player of the Year: Saquon Barkley
Defensive Rookie of the Year: Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean. The Eagles have never had a player win rookie of the year. Jalen Carter was the runner-up last year.
Assistant coach of the year: Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. A glaring omission is offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland.
Another glaring omission is head coach Nick Sirianni. He wasn’t among the five finalists of Dan Campbell, Detroit Lions; Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings; Sean Payton, Denver Broncos; Dan Quinn, Washington Commanders; and Andy Reid, Kansas City Chiefs for head coach of the year.
“I don't care about that stuff,” said Sirianni. “I just want to win. I didn't know – it was like the (movie) Jerry McGuire where he's telling him all the things about himself. He’s like, ‘I'm not going to cry, Roy.’ No, I don't care about that stuff. I just want to win. And we're in a position to be able to, if we win, go to the Super Bowl. That's pretty dope. That's all my focus is on.”
