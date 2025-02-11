Cardinals Projected To Land Eagles Super Bowl Star On $85 Million Deal
The Philadelphia Eagles' defense could take a hit this offseason.
Philadelphia built a juggernaut on defense but free agency is going to play a large role with the team. The Eagles have 17 players currently scheduled to go to free agency including Milton Williams, Josh Sweat, and Zack Baun among others.
All three played huge roles in the Super Bowl. It would be fantastic to bring all three back, but it doesn't seem too likely. Bleacher Report made a list of the top Eagles free agents with projected contracts and landing spots. For Williams, Bleacher Report projected that he will land an $85 million deal with the Arizona Cardinals being the top landing spot.
"Market Value: Four years, $85 million," Bleacher Report said. "Much like Javon Hargrave two years ago, Milton Williams should take his high-profile performance during a postseason run and parlay it into a massive free-agent payout. One significant difference exists between the two situations, though. Hargrave was 30 when he signed with the San Francisco 49ers. Williams is coming off his rookie contract and doesn't 26 until after the start of free agency. He's hitting the market at the perfect time to be considered a premium free agent.
"Williams is an exceptional athlete who can play up and down the line of scrimmage. He also set a career-high this past season with five sacks, not including the two he generated in Super Bowl LIX. Talented defensive linemen, particularly those who can create pressure from the interior, are always in demand. Williams' representation likely knows this very well. Potential Fit: Arizona Cardinals."
Williams logged four total tackles in the Super Bowl, including two sacks. He also forced a fumble in the Super Bowl LIX win. He dominated from the jump and now it's going to be interesting to see how free agency plays out for him.
