Eagles Super Bowl Hero Predicted To Land $82 Million Deal With Patriots
The Philadelphia Eagles were fortunate enough to put together one of the most dominant rosters in team history for the 2024 campaign.
Unfortunately, the offseason is now here and that means that the Eagles could lose some key pieces. There are a handful of guys specifically from the defense who are heading to free agency after fantastic years.
One player who is going to be a free agent in March is Super Bowl hero Josh Sweat. He tallied 2.5 sacks in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs and there was a time early on when it looked like he had a real shot at the MVP award. He had six overall tackles and is just 27 years old.
Sweat totaled eight sacks throughout the regular season and is going to get paid this offseason. Bleacher Report made a list of the top 10 free agents from the Super Bowl is projected landing spots and market values. For Sweat, they projected that he will land a four-year, $82 million deal with the New England Patriots.
"Market Value: Four years, $82 million," Bleacher Report said. "Much like teammate Milton Williams, Josh Sweat terrorized Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes throughout Super Bowl LIX, finishing with 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, three quarterback hits and multiple pressures...
"At 27 years old, Sweat will arguably be the best edge-rusher on the market, which signifies significant monetary value. Granted, the six-year veteran has never top 10 sacks in a regular season and has a significant injury history. But he's clearly fine now and good enough to dismantle the Chiefs when presented with a favorable one-on-one matchup. Sweat may not get as big of a deal as his free-agent status dictates typically, but he'll still be highly sought-after. Potential Fit: New England Patriots."
This is just a hypothetical, but if he does end up leaving, at least he will do so with a Philadelphia Super Bowl ring.
