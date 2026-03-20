Lane Johnson Hints at Major Eagles Offensive Shift for 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles have made a handful of additions to the roster so far this offseason through free agency, but the biggest addition to the offense so far arguably has not actually been a player.

The Eagles moved on from Kevin Patullo have a roller coaster of a season as the team's offensive coordinator in 2025. Philadelphia wanted to go in a different direction and did so by hiring 33-year-old former NFL quarterback-turned-coach Sean Mannion. He was the Green Bay Packers' quarterbacks coach in 2025. The year before, he was an offensive assistant in 2024. In 2023, he was still a player and spent time on the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks' practice squad.

The term "meteoric rise" gets tossed around a lot in sports. Sometimes it didn't fit. When it comes to Mannion's rise from playing on a practice squad in 2023 to being the Eagles' offensive coordinator in 2026, it fits in this scenario. He's coming to Philadelphia with experience around some of the top offensive minds in the NFL right now in Sean McVay, Kevin O'Connell and Matt LaFleur. Now, does that mean that the Eagles' offense is going to look exactly like the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings or Green Bay Packers in 2026? Maybe, but likely not exactly. The Eagles have different strengths than those teams. But the scheme very well could look different from what it did in 2025.

The Eagles' offense is going to look different

Oct 19, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One thing that should get the fanbase fired up is the fact that every time someone on the team talks about Mannion, they have nothing but good things to say. For example, Lane Johnson joined the “Fitz & Whit” podcast with Andrew Whitworth and Ryan Fitzpatrick and said he thinks that Mannion is going to have a "Shane Steichen-type of trajectory" while also giving some insight into the new system.

“I'm excited about Sean Manion joining our staff,” Johnson said. “I think he'll kind of have a Shane Steichen type of trajectory. So I'm excited to get to work with those guys. ...

“I'm excited about this new system,” Johnson continued. ‘I think it has some Shanahan implements in it. And I think it will be maybe easier on the edge for Jordan (Mailata) and I. So maybe not as much isolation. And you know, when you run some wide zone like the 49ers and the guy comes over you, you're not worried about it. You just keep going. I can get used to that. So yeah, I'm excited. I've watched these offenses from afar and been like, ‘Damn, that looks pretty fun."

Johnson isn't the first Eagles star to endorse Mannion. Jalen Hurts has as well, among others.

"He’s amazing," Hurts said. "I’m excited for what’s to come. Obviously, things have been limited given the timing of everything."

There's a lot of hope around Philadelphia's offense right now.