Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson in Tricky Spot When it Comes to Zach Ertz

PHILADELPHIA - The relationship between Zach Ertz and Carson Wentz is not exactly a secret.

The two are close friends off the field and have often amazing chemistry on it, so much so that some of the veiled criticisms laid at the feet of the Eagles' QB1 from the disgruntled few in the locker room manifested from that relationship, almost a professional jealously from others who wished they could have the same traffic pattern as Ertz over the years.

It's a ludicrous criticism, of course.

Wentz is just as close with former teammates like Jordan Matthews and Trey Burton, who didn't exactly put up the historic numbers Ertz has because they aren't among the greatest route runners to ever play and were not consistently gaining the kind of separation that makes things easy for any signal-caller.

Ertz is closing in on 30, a dirty word in the NFL, and the Eagles have found another tight end in Dallas Goedert who has already joined the senior member of the TE room as a top-10 tight end, so Howie Roseman is rightfully calculating the business repercussions of having two high-priced tight ends on his roster.

It's a cost-benefit analysis that could reach past this season unless Ertz continues to force the issue.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection's heartfelt explanation of the issue generated an on-field meeting after a practice last week which was explained as a “a very heated discussion” by some who observed it and a productive dialogue by others.

The truth, as always, likely lies somewhere in between.

Wentz and head coach Doug Pederson acknowledged the issues between Ertz and management on Wednesday.

“I’m the head football coach and so I take the high road,” said Pederson when asked how his history as a player frames his thought process when these types of issues arise. “I encourage the player to try to eliminate the distractions, leave that between the agent and the club, and just focus on your job."

In other words, Pederson is more concerned by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday and getting back to .500.

"I’m all for the player getting as much as they can," he said. "I’m happy when they can, but at the same time, until the contract is signed or you know whatever it might be, I think it’s just from my standpoint as the head coach, just continuing to talk to players and say, ‘Hey, man, let’s focus on this week. Let’s get better today.'"

Wentz could be in an even more awkward spot as some perceive incorrectly that he has the power to steer football decisions. The QB also tried to place the focus on the field which would leave the business up to Roseman and Ertz's agent, Steve Caric.

“I’m talking to Zach quite often,” said Wentz said. “As players, we just stay together. We stay together, we believe in each other. Some of those things, sometimes they take care of themselves. As players, we just keep believing in each other and keep encouraging each other. I’ve been able to talk to Zach plenty and I’m expecting a big season for him."

The uncharacteristic drop from Ertz at Washington on a throw that was coming in a little hot from Wentz had already been connected to the contract issues by some.

Goedert was also the top target, not Ertz.

"The last game, obviously getting only a couple of catches, that’s just the way the game went," Wentz said. "We know he’s going to get his and he’s going to be a big part of this offense."

This issue isn't going away until the Eagles declare their intentions but neither Pederson nor Wentz are part of the discussions, If they were, Ertz's future in Philadelphia would be secure.

Every action has a reaction, however, and Wentz's contract is the reason Roseman has to shift in another direction when it comes to roster building.

John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John every Monday and Friday on SIRIUSXM and every Monday and Thursday with Eytan Shander on SportsMap Radio. He’s also the host of Extending the Play on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Get the latest Eagles news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the EagleMaven page. Mobile users click the notification bell. And please follow @kracze on Twitter.