The Eagles made a splash this offseason by trading for Jonathan Greenard and locking him into a big-money extension, positioning the veteran pass rusher as the clear headliner of their pass-rushing plan.

Yet as training camp continues and Greenard’s potential return from a strained pec keeps getting pushed back, it’s understandable that concern is growing.

The latest news on Greenard came from defensive coordinator Vic Fangio before Wednesday’s joint practice against the New England Patriots.

“I don't know when Greenard will be back,” Fangio acknowledged. “That injury he got in our weight room is going to take some time to heal.”

When asked whether there’s concern Greenard, who is on the active/PUP list, won’t be ready for the Sept. 13 opener against Washington, Fangio said, “Yes.” And even if the veteran is able to get back for Week 1, he'll likely be on a limited snap count.

None of that is optimal, of course, but the Eagles are better equipped to handle the adversity at the position than years past, at least in the short term.

Future Star

Jan 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt (58) celebrates an interception during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The continued improvement of Jalyx Hunt, who has had a strong summer, along with the additions of Arnold Ebiketie and A.J. Epenesa, and the steady play of Nolan Smith could be a capable edge-rushing group on their own.

Hunt has been one of the standouts in camp and could be on the verge of turning the corner on being a potential difference-maker. The 2024 third-round pick out of Houston Christian had already transformed from developmental rookie into the team’s most productive edge defender in 2025.

He led the Eagles in sacks with 6.5 last season while also pacing the club with three interceptions—the first player in franchise history to lead the team in both categories during the same season. Hunt’s pressure rate was elite, and his snap count jumped dramatically as Fangio trusted him more.

With more first-team reps while Greenard recovers, Hunt has positioned himself to breakout and solidify a larger role.

Then there is Smith, whose steady presence remains valuable. The 2023 first-round pick has shown the ability to produce at a high level—most notably during the 2024 Super Bowl run—and returns with the athleticism and violence while setting the edge that makes him a very productive option, albeit with some injury concerns.

“I'm very happy with Nolan and Jalyx,” said Fangio. “AK is coming along. The other guys are coming along, but we need our third and fourth until Greenard gets back to really solidify their positions.”

In theory, Ebiketie and Epenesa provide the kind of experienced depth that can stabilize any rotation. Also, the little-known Jose Ramirez, a former MAC Player of the Year at Eastern Michigan, is a gifted pass rusher.

Greenard’s gifts will eventually elevate the entire unit, but the Eagles’ offseason construction and internal development at the position have created enough depth to weather the storm.

That expanded depth is already paying dividends in camp and should allow the defense to stay disruptive even if Greenard’s return is delayed.