Carson Wentz Still Waiting to Learn More About New Weapons

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz doesn’t yet know much about some of the new weapons he will have at his disposal this fall.

The only two newcomers he mentioned by name were Jalen Reagor and Marquise Goodwin when Wentz met with about 50 members of the media on a Monday video conference call. There wasn’t any video, however, since the signal wherever Wentz was wasn’t strong enough to support it. As it was, the audio portion of the call was even interrupted for a few minutes about 11 minutes into what turned out to be nearly a 25-minute interview.

“I’m extremely excited not just with having Jalen in the first round and adding his speed, but also going out and getting Marquise,” said Wentz. “I’ve been watching him on tape for years, some crossover tape through the league, just extremely impressed with who he is as a player and the speed and the dynamic he brings as well.

“Those two jump off the page, but going down the list to the other rookies we drafted, I know we added some speed and explosiveness that I’m excited to be creative with and find ways to get those guys the ball.”

Wentz won’t get to know them up close on the field for who knows how long with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping teams’ facilities closed for the foreseeable future. Nor will he become familiar with the names he did not mention: fifth-round pick John Hightower and sixth-round selection Quez Watkins.

In previous offseasons, Wentz has gathered his pass catchers in locales such as North Dakota, where he grew up and went to college, and Houston, where he owns a home.

This year, that may not happen.

“It’s going to be tough,” said Wentz. “I’m champing at the bit to get to work with a lot of these guys, both new and guys that I’ve been working with. But unfortunately, we’re limited, so there is a challenge in developing chemistry, developing timing, developing all of that. But we’re not the only team that’s dealing with it.

“We’re trying to be creative as we go here, and hopefully we can find ways to link up and get some work in here and there. As of now, we’re pretty limited.”

Without much knowledge yet of the power of his new weaponry, Wentz was perplexed by a question about the type of traits he looks for in a receiver not that he will have been in the league for five seasons.

“It’s probably a tough question to answer because I think you need different receivers,” he said. “If we have all that are the same, and you say, ‘This is the type I need,’ then your offense is going to be limited.

“I’m excited just because we have diversity within our receivers, and the skill sets that each of them brings, from size differences to speed differences, and what they each really do well. So I’m excited to get around those guys and see.”

Wentz brought up his two tight ends, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert, into the conversation as well as Josh Perkins.

“I have a lot of confidence and faith in using those guys over the middle, and those big-body type guys that are super reliable,” said Wentz. “Unfortunately, we didn’t get to see a ton of working with DeSean (Jackson) last year, but I think I can find chemistry with any of those guys.

“We just have to find ways to be creative with how we use everyone’s skill sets. That’s something coach does well in putting guys in the best position to succeed. And I think we’re going to put our minds together and find ways to use everyone well, and use them effectively, so we’re all clicking on all cylinders.”

From the sounds of it, Wentz believes the Eagles’ front office has done a good job addressing the need for more ammunition in the offense.

Enough anyway that Wentz does not seem to take issue with GM Howie Roseman deciding to spend a premium draft pick in the second round on a developmental quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

“I trust their decisions,” said Wentz about the front office. “I trust Howie and the rest of the staff to make the best decision for the team. Obviously, went out in the first round, got an explosive playmaker (in Reagor) and I’m extremely pumped and thrilled to get to work with him and the rest of the guys we got in the draft.

“I have nothing but confidence in their ability to put together the best 53-man roster that we can.”