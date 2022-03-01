Catching Up with Doug Pederson at the Combine

The new coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who led the Eagles for five seasons, talked about Carson Wentz, his time in Philly, and the new gig

INDIANAPOLIS – Doug Pederson looked maybe a few pounds lighter but definitely much happier than he did in his final weeks in Philadelphia.

Wearing a pullover emblazoned with the logo of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Pederson took the podium at the NFL Scouting Combine on Tuesday afternoon, and there was a hefty contingent of Eagles writers on hand to ask questions.

Pederson rode the ultimate rollercoaster during his five years in Philadelphia. Obviously delivering the city its first Super Bowl title was the height of that ride, but there were also three straight playoff years before the ignominious ending of a 4-11-1 season in 2020.

Still, he was asked by an Eagles reporter if there were things he wished he had done differently.

“Besides winning another championship?” Pederson deadpanned. “That’s one of those Philly guys, like great question. That’s what I’m saying. You learn from your mistakes, too. I think, obviously, what we did there are things that I can take into this chapter, into this new job. I’m motivated. I’m excited.

“I’m looking forward to looking at my new team. Having a new lease on life, kind of, especially as a new head coach. I feel like I still have a lot to offer, a lot to give and bring to Jacksonville. Can’t wait to get my hands on this team and start working with them.”

Pederson was one of the first interviews the Jaguars conducted then about a month went by until his second interview which ultimately led to him being hired on Feb. 3 to replace the disastrous run by Urban Meyer.

“Obviously, I was out of football last year, so being the first one they talked to was relatively, probably an easy way to start the interview process,” he said. “But that to me, when I looked around at the opportunities that may come up in the NFL, Jacksonville was for me an opportunity that I really embraced and hoping we would get to where I’m at today.”

Pederson said he is excited to work with his new team and players, in particular quarterback Trevor Lawrence who is set to enter his second season. The Jag coach drew a parallel to Carson Wentz.

“Taking over with having a young quarterback, much like what we did in Philly with Carson, and how in his second year, we saw the growth and everything,” said Pederson.

He added, however, that the circumstances are a bit different.

“This is gonna be a little different because we're changing staffs, changing personnel, changing scheme just a little bit,” said Pederson, as opposed to when Wentz returned in Year 2 in Philadelphia when he returned to the same staff.

“But I think the fundamental part of the game is not going to change in how we developed Carson, you know, from the ground up, and that's something that we're excited with.”

Speaking of Wentz, Pederson didn’t do much of that on Tuesday.

“I had a chance to visit the Colts, you know, in training camp last year and then talk with Carson and talk with Frank (Reich) and Press (Taylor) was there.,” said the coach. “And, you know, listen, I've always wanted the best for him. You know, and I think that he can still … win games in this league, and help, and be the quarterback that I think he can be and we know he can be.

"But for me personally, I needed to take the time away and so I didn't really engage as much with a lot of those things with the Colts.”

As for his new gig, one of the downsides is reportedly dealing with general manager Trent Baalke.

Pederson said he is looking forward to collaborating with his new GM, though not implying that wasn’t the case with Eagles GM Howie Roseman.

“I’m always going to be a coach and that’s the part I love about the game is being with the players and coaching the game, but you also know, too, that you want to coach the players that you can hopefully bring onto your football team, so if you have input there, I definitely want to have input,” he said.

“I really feel like, Trent and I have what we’ve built so far in less than a month is something we can continue through free agency, through the draft process and all through training camp as we construct this roster.”

Baalke also seems to be on the same page – as of now – with his new coach.

“Doug’s a natural leader,” said Baalke, who took the podium at the Combine prior to Pederson. “He’s got a great effect to him. He comes in the building, he’s positive every day. He’s the optimist, I’m the pessimist. I like to say I’m a realist, but what’s a realist? It’s really a pessimist in hiding. So, it’s been a good mix. He’s got a great personality, and you like being around it every day.

“I can’t speak to what he did in Philadelphia relative to collaboration with the general manager. We really haven’t discussed that. I think where both of us are at, we’ve been through a lot professionally, both of us have.

"And when you get an opportunity like this to take over a franchise and move it forward, that like I said has been stuck in neutral, that’s what we’re trying to do. And it’s gonna be a very collaborative effort, and it’s been that way from day one and it’s gonna continue to be that way.”

It will be a big challenge for both men to turn around a franchise that Meyer embarrassed with his antics last year and one that had lost 19 games in a row until breaking that streak in 2021.

Still, it’s an organization that has a 15-50 record since its last winning record in 2017.

"It’s a work in progress," said Pederson. "We’re not where we want to be, but we have the resources to, I think, make a difference, make a difference with Jacksonville, and really start chipping away at some of the negativity that’s surrounded the organization for so many years.

"I really think we can make an impact. All of that is part of the process that Trent and I are going through.”

