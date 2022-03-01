Skip to main content

Eagles to join Browns for joint practices in 2022

Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns will practice together during training camp in 2022.

Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles will do some joint practices together next training camp, per a report. Last year it was the Browns hosting the New York Giants for some joint practicing.

Joint practices offer teams another scrimmage essentially. Being able to match up with another team is much more beneficial than going up against your own team. Eagles will travel to Berea for at least a couple of days.

With one less preseason game the joint practices are as important as ever. Most teams are doing them. Not many fans are able to watch, but the overall point of the practices are important. Joint practices offer coaches the ability to coach and make on-the-fly chances more-so than an actual game.

Eagles are young, but talented. Philadelphia will offer Cleveland a chance to improve before the season.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated's Browns Digest website

