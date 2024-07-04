Chargers Superstar, Former DPOY Could Be Available; Should Eagles Pursue?
There sure will be plenty of rumors across the National Football League with the 2024 campaign quickly approaching.
The Philadelphia Eagles are one team that could end up making another move or two. Philadelphia has a real chance to win the Super Bowl in 2024 and therefore it should be doing everything it can to add as much firepower as it can.
Philadelphia has done a great job in bolstering the offense and could use a little more help on defense. Some have speculated that the Eagles could use some another boost on the edge and one player who could make a lot of sense is Los Angeles Chargers superstar Khalil Mack.
Mack is under contract for the 2024 season but was mentioned as a player who could be on the trade block by Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine.
"But electing not to trade Khalil Mack might have been a mistake they will want to rectify during the season," Ballentine said. "Mack was highly productive last season, racking up 17 sacks and 71 pressures, per Sports Info Solutions. However, he was nowhere to be found in ESPN's top 20 in pass rush win rate on the edge.
"At 33 years old, Mack is reminiscent of Robert Quinn in 2021. The veteran pass-rusher had 18.5 sacks in age-31 season on a Bears team that went 6-11. Rather than trade him to a contender in the offseason, they brought him back and ended up trading him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick...The Chargers might be hoping for a quick turnaround under Jim Harbaugh, but it still would have made sense to deal Mack now while his value is likely as high as it will get."
If Los Angeles is open for business, the Eagles should get involved. Mack had 17 sacks last season and made his eighth Pro Bowl. He is the type of player who immediately could impact the Eagles' defense and take it to another level.
