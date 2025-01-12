‘Chasing Greatness:’ For Eagles’ Lane Johnson Fuel Can Be Found Anywhere
PHILADELPHIA - For those who don’t know, being named a second-team All-Pro is hardly an insult but it has fueled Lane Johnson, the Eagles’ future Hall of Fame right tackle.
Finishing as the runner-up to Detroit’s Penei Sewell, who is pretty good himself, was taken as an affront at the NovaCare Complex where a printout favorable to Johnson was stationed next to the 12th-year pro’s locker on Friday.
Earlier that day Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni again sounded a familiar refrain inside the NovaCare Complex where Johnson is revered.
"Lane is the best offensive lineman in the NFL. I have no doubt about that,” Sirianni said.
Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata, who was also named a second-team All-Pro, and is the top-graded offensive lineman in the entire NFL, according to Pro Football Focus, is sheepish when asked about the player who he judges himself against.
“I just got there and play, man, my only competition is Lane. That's how I see it,” Mailata said. “Try to be the best tackle on that field, and seeing Lane, every play makes me want to play harder.
“... He's the best tackle in the league by far and no one can tell me otherwise. … I see the film. PFF don't know our scheme. They don't understand our scheme. If they did they'd realize how good [Johnson is], how truly he's number one.”
Earlier in his meteoric career, Mailata would look to the film of other great tackles. No more.
“I always say that [Lane’s] my competition,” said Mailata. “... I don't look at Trent [Williams’] film. I don't look at Penei's film. I look at Lane's film. I thank God every day, that's what I'm chasing.
“Chasing greatness.”
And greatness finds ways to motivate themselves.
That’s how an honor can turn into a slight.
“Every time you have an opportunity to be around Lane and watch him play, I can't tell you how many times I'm watching the tape and I'm like, ‘Man, this guy is one of the best football players in the world. This guy is the best offensive lineman in the world.' Sirianni said. “Like. I can't tell you how many times I've watched the pass protection and said that to myself or paused it and said it to the offensive staff when we're watching tape together because he does things that are so, like, crazy athletic and for how big he is.”
Johnson’s mirroring ability in pass protection at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds is other-worldly.
“One thing I like to say to guys on the offensive staff, too, is when you watch him move his feet in pass pro and get his hands on a guy, but just how he moves his feet,” said Sirianni. “I go, ‘If you guys think you can score one bucket on Lane Johnson in basketball, you are dead wrong. He would lock you up. I don't care how many points you averaged in high school.’ "He's the best offensive lineman in the world, and I have no doubt in my mind about that.
“I love him."
