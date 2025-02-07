Eagles Today

Chiefs Star On Eagles' Jalen Carter: 'He's A Dominance Type Of Guy'

Eagles' second-year star Jalen Carter is striving to get to where Chris Jones already is.

John McMullen

Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome.
Feb 3, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) talks to the media during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night at Ceasars Superdome. / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
NEW ORLEANS - Chris Jones is the best interior defensive lineman in football. Jalen Carter might be the most talented and the two will get to make those respective cases in Super Bowl LIX on Sunday night.

Jones is the foundation of Kansas City’s defense, a six-time first- or second-time All-Pro, a three-time Super Bowl winner, and the No. 1 graded interior defensive lineman in the NFL by Pro Football Focus this season.

Carter is still in the incubator of his young career, earning a second-team All-Pro nod this season after being the run-up for Defensive Player of the Year. Recently, legendary coach Bill Belichick called Carter the “scariest player on the field” when he closed the divisional round game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The man Carter is chasing spoke glowingly about Carter this week.

"He's a physical specimen. He's strong, physical. He's an unorthodox player,” Jones said. “He can take over a game at any moment. I have so much respect for the young kid. 

“I feel like if he keeps going, he can be a dominant force in this league"

Carter has been dealing with an illness this week and missed his media availability on Wednesday and Thursday. He was a limited participant in practice Wednesday before participating fully on Thursday.

By Friday, the presumption is that Carter will be listed as a full go as the 17-3 Eagles try to halt the 17-2 Chiefs dynasty.

"Every good story has a villain, and people hate success," Jones said. "Over time, they like to see something different. They don’t like to see the same people win it. ... They want to see you fail. I get it.

When asked to compare Carter to himself, Jones admitted the young star is more physical bringing up former Eagles great Fletcher Cox as the better analogy.

"You know, we're two different types of players,” Jones said. “His game is very similar to a Fletcher Cox, a young Fletcher Cox. I have more of a finesse game. He's more about power and drive. 

“He's a dominance type of guy."

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

