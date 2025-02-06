Future Coach? The Eagles’ DB Who Is Getting Pushed In That Direction
NEW ORLEANS - It’s been a special year in the secondary for the Philadelphia Eagles, according to safeties coach Joe Kasper.
However, one player who gets overlooked is versatile seven-year Avonte Maddox, who lost his nickel job to star rookie Cooper DeJean during the Eagles’ Week 5 bye.
Forgotten by most, Maddox is still valued by the coaching staff.
“There are not too many defensive backs that can do what Avonte does,” safeties coach Joe Kapser told Philadelphia Eagles On SI. “Play nickel, play dime, play safety. That’s really special and he’s like the next defensive backs coach too so it’s been a really fun year.”
Next defensive backs coach?
“I hope so,” Kasper said. “You know I keep pushing him.”
However, Maddox will turn 29 in March and Kasper understands there is more gas left in the tank when it comes to a playing career for the Pitt product.
“He’s in play now mode which is cool and he’s gotta be that way because he’s got some years left especially because he’s so smart,” Kasper said. “He’s able to do a few different jobs and he can play on [special] teams.
“He could play for a lot longer but I do see coaching in his future.”
