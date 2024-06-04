Christian Parker Calls Eagles' Veteran CB 'Motivated'
PHILADELPHIA - The NFL’s afternoon wire featured a couple of transactions by the Eagles, both of them procedural.
With June 1 in the rear-view mirror, Philadelphia could officially place Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox on the reserve/retired list and spread out their remaining cap implications over the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
The Eagles also confirmed the signing of veteran offensive lineman Max Scharping.
There was no last minute move – either a release of trade – regarding veteran cornerback James Bradberry with mandatory minicamp set to begin Tuesday in Philadelphia.
Bradberry’s future in Philadelphia seems tenuous to those on the outside, looking in after the Eagles used their top two picks in the 2024 draft on cornerbacks: Quinyon Mitchell at No. 22 overall and Cooper DeJean at No. 40, not to mention the sensational spring stylings of Isaiah Rodgers, who has excelled coming off a suspension for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.
Bradberry, meanwhile, stayed away from the Eagles’ two voluntary OTA practices open to the media.
New defensive backs coach Christian Parker, however, confirmed that he’s been in contact with Bradberry somewhat consistently.
“I’ve seen him a good amount,” Parker said, “and even in the couple of days that he hasn’t been here, he’s communicated, and we’ve talked on Zoom or the phone.”
Despite the seemingly long odds of Bradberry playing in Philadelphia for the 2024 season, Parker believes that Bradberry is eager to show his poor 2023 campaign was an anomaly.
“I think he’s very motivated,” Parker said. “James is a real professional. He’s played in this league long enough that he understands what comes with playing the corner position in the NFL, so he’s had a great mentality. He’s worked hard. He’s learning the defense just like everybody else, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he does this year.”
Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio’s liberal use of zone-coverage schemes, a Bradberry strength, would seem to be a perfect fit.
That said, there are two masters to serve here for Philadelphia, and pressing pause on the development of Mitchell, DeJean, and Rodgers, plus second-year corners Kelee Ringo and Eli Ricks, may make some immediate sense but not help the franchise long-term.
