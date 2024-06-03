Jeff Stoutland Likes Second-Year O-Lineman at RG: "Until Somebody Surfaces"
PHILADELPHIA – Jeff Stoutland stopped short of saying Tyler Steen will be the starting right guard when the Eagles head to Brazil to open another season of great expectations on Sept. 6 against the Green Bay Packers.
“Right now, he’s on the track to be…” said Philly’s offensive line coach who left that sentence dangling when he spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon.
He then began to address what he likes about Steen, the second-year offensive lineman from Alabama who was taken in the third round of last year’s draft.
“I really like what he’s doing," said Stoutland. "I really like his stuff. I know this (spring OTAs) is individual stuff, but we demand quickness, effort, straining, and I’ve seen definite improvement in his strength and his power and his quickness, his ability to play with low hips.
"I thought he played high last year. I think he’s put a lot of time in the weight room with our people here because I can see it.”
Later, in an 18-minute session with the media, Stoutland went as far as to compare him to Brandon Brooks. Sort of.
“I always look at Brandon Brooks,” said Stoutland. “That’s who you’re looking for. There ain’t many of them around. That’s who you’re looking for, size, length of arms, explosive power, all these things, and all these things are in one. Like, holy cow how do you find these guys?
So in my mind I compare (other guards) to him. (Steen) has a little bit of that. A lot of that, actually, Tyler does.”
Brooks was 6-5, 335. Steen is 6-6, 321.
Brooks, though, had a terrific nine-year career, the last five of which were spent with in Philadelphia, where he made three Pro Bowls and helped the Eagles win their first Super Bowl title in 2017.
Steen has made one start.
Stoutland doesn’t seem to be much of a fan of camp battles on his offensive line.
Isaac Seumalo left in free agency following the Super Bowl season of 2022 and took the Eagles starting right guard job with him. Rather than opening the door to competition, Stoutland installed Cam Jurgens there and left it alone.
This year, center Jason Kelce retired and Jurgens is moving to the position he was originally drafted to play in the second round two years ago.
So for now, Steen will be the guy, and he may end up staying put, despite the Eagles signing Mekhi Becton and Matt Hennessy in free agency, and drafting Trevor Keegan. Stout, by the way, said that Becton can play other positions besides tackle, so guard could very well be in play.
“Until somebody surfaces…doesn’t this make sense?” said Stoutland. “To have the five - I call them the five will drive – to have the guys together as much and for as many reps as possible so they can synchronize everything?
“It’s hard when you’re rotating people in and out and trying to get that certain it factor. So for me, I try really hard, unless there’s something that tells me you better get a look at this or you might be making a mistake, otherwise, I’m like let’s go.”