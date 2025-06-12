Eagles Today

Churn Has Gotten Comfortable For Eagles' Jalen Hurts

The Eagles QB1 has gotten used to change around him.

John McMullen

Jalen Hurts speaks to reporters after a minicamp practice on June 10, 2025.
Jalen Hurts speaks to reporters after a minicamp practice on June 10, 2025. / John McMullen/Eagles On SI
In this story:

PHILADELPHIA - It’s daunting. 

If you rewind to the beginning of Jalen Hurts’ college career, the star quarterback has had 12 different play-callers over nine seasons, including three in-season changes at Alabama and one with the Eagles when Nick Sirianni handed the baton to Shane Steichen in 2021.

Kevin Patullo will be lucky No. 13 for Hurts through his time with the Crimson Tide, Oklahoma, and the Eagles. 

The only constant throughout Hurts' career has been success, something that seems to have tipped the scales for Hurts when discussing the latest changes.

“I'm better at it,” the Super Bowl LIX MVP said when asked about his own handling of these kins of transitions. “It's been every year so I think it's just been a progression over time in a way of evolution. You bank information.”

Sustained success almost guarantees change in the NFL, and at high-level college programs like Alabama and Oklahoma, something GM Howie Roseman noted is part of the business last year.

The expectations are often so great that if an organization reaches them, attrition comes from outside entities trying to break off a piece of the success by hiring coaches, and if a team with a lofty reputation underachieves, mentors are often the scapegoats.

Continuity is always better, but often unrealistic at the coordinator level, something Hurts seems to have embraced after previously longing for more consistency, perhaps a nod to winning the Super Bowl with a new OC (Kellen Moore) and quarterbacks coach (Doug Nussmeier) last season.

After the Super Bowl LIX win, Moore got the head-coaching job in New Orleans after, and took his long-time consigliere with him as the OC with the Saints.

The shift this year for the Eagles is Patullo as the OC after being elevated from passing game coordinator and associate head coach, and former Bowling Green head coach Scot Loeffler as the new QB coach.

And now, it’s just business as usual for Hurts with little angst over the musical chairs around him.

“You take in stuff and you're really just learning from your mistakes,” the QB1 said. “You're leaning from your successes as well. You're learning from all your experiences, so there really isn't anything I can't lean on that I've experienced one way or another when it comes to change or a system or approach. 

“And I think Kevin has a unique way of looking at that so I'm excited to see what we can do."

MORE NFL: How One Eagles' All-Pro Has Helped His Peers

Published
John McMullen
JOHN MCMULLEN

John McMullen is a veteran reporter who has covered the NFL for over two decades. The current NFL insider for JAKIB Media, John is the former NFL Editor for The Sports Network where his syndicated column was featured in over 200 outlets including the Los Angeles Times, Chicago Tribune, and Miami Herald. He was also the national NFL columnist for Today's Pigskin as well as FanRag Sports. McMullen has covered the Eagles on a daily basis since 2016, first for ESPN South Jersey and now for Eagles Today on SI.com's FanNation. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody McDonald every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube.com. John is also the host of his own show "Extending the Play" on AM1490 in South Jersey and part of 6ABC.com's live postgame show after every Eagles game. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen

Home/News