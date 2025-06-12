How One Eagles' All-Pro Has Helped His Peers
PHILADELPHIA - In the modern NFL environment, the spigot doesn’t stop flowing during the league’s down period between mandatory minicamps and the opening of training camps in late July.
Great players may take a few weeks to recharge their batteries over the summer break, but standing still while others are chasing is a recipe for disaster. The best never stray far from the grind.
Eight years ago, Eagles All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson teamed up with his friend and offensive line guru Duke Manyweather to create the now annual OL Masterminds, a two-day summit where the league’s best offensive linemen convene to discuss … well, everything offensive line.
While Manyweather, an industry leader in teaching offensive linemen, has taken the lead in running the annual summit as Johnson piles up All-Pro nods and Super Bowl championships in what has morphed into a Hall of Fame trajectory, the Eagles star was on the ground floor as the co-creator of OL Masterminds.
The idea was to share information, both to get better as an individual and also pay forward Johnson’s own success to the next generation.
This year’s version of the summit will take place on July 10-11 in Frisco, Texas.
“It’s pretty cool getting players from the past, current players, college players and now we’re getting bigger personalities in there,” Johnson told Eagles On SI when asked about what the event has meant for him.
The latest big personality committed to attending this year is former Super Bowl-winning head coach Jon Gruden, according to Johnson.
The vent continues to grow, starting with 27 O-Linemen in 2018 and growing to 325 last year.
“I think for a lot of players coming into the league, maybe they didn’t have a whole lot of insight on what a pro schedule looks like or how they train,” Johnson said. “I think a lot can come in two days of learning for myself and anybody.”
While the NFL is an ultra-competitive environment, it’s also a brotherhood and sharing information helps everyone get a little better.
“Whatever they are, coach or player, I think having all those minds in one room really covers everything about the game,” said Johnson. “For me, it’s cool to meet all these different players to see how they play the game, how they study, how they train.
"I think it’s really cool to see all that.”
