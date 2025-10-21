CJ Gardner-Johnson Should Be On Eagles' Radar Now
The Philadelphia Eagles are 5-2 on the season and announced a reunion on Tuesday with Brandon Graham. What about another?
The pass rush has been thin and Graham immediately is at least a depth option to help out there. The Eagles' secondary has also had question marks attached to it all season to this point. That's mainly in reference to the cornerback room outside of Quinyon Mitchell.
In general, the Eagles have been average against opposing passing attacks. Right now, the Eagles are ranked 18th in the NFL in passing yards allowed at 1,610. The Eagles are also around the middle of the pack with five interceptions on the season through seven games.
Cornerback has been talked about a lot, but what about safety? That was a big topic heading into the season, but has died down a bit. Reed Blankenship and Andrew Mukuba have been solid. The rookie Mukuba actually is leading the team with two interceptions. With the Eagles' defense still needing a boost, maybe the time is now to add even more depth by reuniting with CJ Gardner-Johnson, who is available in free agency.
The Eagles should call CJ Gardner-Johnson
The Eagles brought one Super Bowl champion back on Tuesday in Graham, why not another? Last year, Gardner-Johnson had six interceptions and he is just 27 years old. The Eagles have already brought him to town twice. When the Houston Texans cut ties with him earlier in the season, social media was ablaze about how he could make sense to come back to town. Philadelphia opted against a move at that time and he had a cup of coffee on the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad before being released shortly after.
If there is a team that can get Gardner-Johnson to play at his best, it would be the Eagles. In 2022, he led the league with six picks while playing in Philadelphia. The 2023 season didn't go well for him due to an injury and then he returned to the Eagles last year only to have another great year with six more interceptions.
Maybe the time is now to bring the young safety back after getting Graham back into the fold.
