Saquon Barkley's Reaction To Brandon Graham's Eagles Return
The Philadelphia Eagles are getting Brandon Graham back and it certainly sounds like the team is excited to get the veteran back into the fold.
After Week 7's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, players raved about Graham in the locker room as reports started to surface hinting at a move. On Tuesday, the news was made official with Graham and the Eagles announcing a deal. The vibes are higher in Philadelphia than they have been in weeks after the win over Minnesota and now the addition of Graham.
One player who sounds excited about Graham returning is Saquon Barkley, who joined 94 WIP Sports Radio on Tuesday and discussed the reunion.
"If BG was to happen to come back to the Philadelphia Eagles, what do I think that would mean? I would think that it would mean a lot," Barkley said before the news officially broke. "Just his presence, his leadership. You know, just the way he comes into the locker room, the way he comes into the building every single day, it goes throughout the whole building from the vet to the young guy. So, if BG was to sign back, I would definitely be happy and if I happen to see him working really hard, I know he would be ready. And if, he comes back, I think it would really help our team a lot."
The Eagles have positive momentum right now
Barkley danced around the subject with "if" statements as the news wasn't official when he did his radio segment on Tuesday morning. But, it did become a reality shortly afterward.
Tuesday is a good day for the Eagles. Graham will help on the field, but arguably the biggest thing that he is going to bring is leadership and even some positive vibes.
This is a team looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions. Even when the Eagles were 4-0, pretty much all of the chatter around the team was negative. But, the news of Graham's return certainly has injected some positive life into the team and they're in a great position at 5-2. The Eagles are getting a glue guy and leader back into the fold at a perfect time.