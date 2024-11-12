Star Pass Rusher Set To Retire As A Member Of The Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Vinny Curry will officially retire as a member of the Eagles on Thursday night when Philadelphia hosts Washington in a battle for first place in the NFC East.
A pass-rushing threat who excelled for the Eagles over two stints with the organization (2012-17, 2019-20), Curry was a starter on the only Super Bowl-winning team in franchise history.
An 11-year pro, Curry will be recognized as the Honorary Captain of the Game vs. the Commanders at Lincoln Financial Field.
“Vinny Curry’s contributions were always on display, and it was his role on our Super Bowl-winning team that defined his legacy,” said Eagles Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie.
A North Jersey native who grew up as an Eagles fan, Curry was selected in the second round of the 2012 NFL Draft out of Marshall at No. 59 overall.
He spent the first six years of his career in Philadelphia, starting all 19 games (regular season and playoffs) during the Super Bowl LII season in 2017. After leaving in 2018, he returned for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
On the 2017 Super Bowl winners, Curry set career-highs with a team-leading 41 QB pressures and 13 tackles for loss.
During the 2014 season, Curry finished second on the team with a career-high nine sacks and tied for the team lead with four forced fumbles, joining Justin Houston, Ryan Kerrigan, Paul Kruger, Robert Quinn, and J.J. Watt as the only NFL players to record at least nine sacks and four forced fumbles that season.
During his two stints in Philadelphia, Curry accumulated 222 quarterback pressures, 204 tackles, 35 1/2 tackles for loss, 30 sacks, which is 19th in franchise history, five forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 111 games played.
“Vinny’s genuine love and passion for the Eagles growing up allowed him to connect so easily with our team and city,” Lurie said. “His commitment over eight seasons, along with everything he gave to his teammates and coaches on the field, was truly authentic and always came from the heart.”
