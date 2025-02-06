Commanders Named Top Destination For Eagles 28-Year-Old Star
Will the Philadelphia Eagles find a way to keep breakout star Zack Baun in free agency this offseason?
Free agency will kick off in March and Baun clearly will be a hot name to watch out for. Baun signed a one-year deal with the Eagles and clearly is going to get much more than that this offseason. He blossomed into a star with Philadelphia in 2024.
Baun arguably was the best linebacker in football this year and earned his first Pro Bowl nod, was named to the first-team All-Pro, and is a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. Baun should cash in this offseason, but will it be with Philadelphia?
Pro Football Focus' Mason Cameron made a list of the top linebackers heading to free agency with top landing spots. For Baun, he listed the Washington Commanders as the top destination for him.
"Potential Landing Spots: Washington Commanders," Cameron said. "The Eagles linebacker produced the highest graded season of his career in 2024 (90.2) and garnered a nomination for the AP’s Defensive Player of the Year award. However, with just one year of elite production, teams may take a more measured approach when offering Baun.
"Armed with a sizable war chest to attack free agency with, Washington profiles as a team that will be actively adding to this defense in the offseason and may be less risk-averse. With veteran Bobby Wagner slated to re-enter free agency, the Commanders may target another veteran if they’re unable to retain him, one they’re acutely familiar with in Baun."
Washington has the third-most cap space in football, per Over The Cap. The Commanders currently have just over $78 million in cap space and over $68 million in effective cap space. Philadelphia isn't in the same place as Washington cap-wise. While this is the case, hopefully, Baun wants to come back to town in 2025.
