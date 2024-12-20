Commanders' OC Cites Standard Week As Potential For Improvement In Round 2 Vs. Eagles
PHILADELPHIA - Washington quarterback Jayden Daniels has taken the NFL by storm as the No. 2 overall pick, elevating the Commanders from a punchline to the precipice of the playoffs.
In Week 11, however, the rookie had one of the worst games of his rookie season against Vic Fangio’s No. 1 ranked Eagles defense, often looking tentative and unsure of what he was seeing.
Daniels’ performance was so uncharacteristic that many believed a rib injury affected the 2023 Heisman Trophy winner’s performance. He finished 22 of 32 for 191 yards with a touchdown and interception but looked indecisive more often than not.
According to Pro Football Focus, Daniels’ performance against the Eagles was his second poorest of what has been a brilliant unveiling behind only his NFL debut against Tampa Bay.
Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury confirmed the tentative point but expanded it to the entire offense.
"I think the ability to learn from what we did the first time we played," Kingsbury said earlier this week. "I'm on a short week. I mentioned this before, but I had way too much in, and I felt like we played tentative. I didn't call a very good game. So, now I have the full week process and just see how they played this the first time, try to make the proper adjustments, and then see how far we've come since then."
Whether you consider that an excuse or an explanation from Kingsbury, it was a short week for an inexperienced quarterback who hasn't handled that before.
Completing matters this time for Washington is is injuries. Running back Austin Ekeler, a big part of Week 11 is on injured reserve, and tight end Zach Ertz, a former Eagles Pro Bowl selection, is in the concussion protocol.
The game is big for both sides. A win by the Eagles would clinch the NFC East and at least the No. 2 seed in the upcoming playoffs. For Washington, a victory would inch the Commanders closer to the postseason and help elsewhere in the form of an Arizona loss and a setback by the Los Angeles Rams or Seattle would seal the deal.
John McMullen’s Prediction: Eagles 23, Commanders 20