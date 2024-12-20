Eagles' Star O-Lineman Compliments Culture
PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' Mekhi Becton has turned into one of the best right guards in the NFL this season after four topsy-turvy years with the always-dysfunctional New York Jets.
Becton has been a pro's pro since arriving in Philadelphia and ultimately thriving under the stewardship of well-regarded offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.
The dysfunction that seems to always surround the Jets has continued unabated post-Becton, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The latest came from The Athletic, which reported that Jets owner Woody Johnson nixed a potential trade for 1,000-yard receiver Jerry Jeudy with one of the reasons cited being Jeudy's Madden Rating.
There has been a long-standing joke in league circles that Johnson's son Brick is the shadow GM of the Jets and has long steered his father based on social media narratives about the league and the Jets.
Another example cited was a reported concern over the signing of offensive guard John Simpson as a free agent die to a low mark in the game. Simpson has turned into one of the better stories for the Jets and a solid player.
Philadelphia Eagles on SI asked Becton if he had seen the story Thursday and the "Big Ticket" had not and was careful not to criticize his former home.
That said when Becton was asked about the difference in culture between the soap opera-like atmosphere of the Jets vs. the 12-2 Eagles, the big man was succinct.
"Night and day," Becton said. "Night and day."
