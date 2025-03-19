Cornerback Calls Eagles A Perfect Fit, Praises Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean
PHILADELPHIA – Had cornerback Adoree Jackson decided to join the Eagles four years ago instead of the Giants, he would have won a Super Bowl already and played in two. Philly wanted him in 2020 when he became a free agent of the Titans. Jackson didn’t want the Eagles.
“The difference for me was just the timing of everything, just where I was at,” said Jackson, who is now just a handful of months from turning 30 and signed a one-year free-agent contract with the Eagles days after the market opened on March 12.
“Coming from Tennessee to New York, it kind of reminded me of SC (USC) Being in the market, being in the city in that aspect. That's where I leaned towards.”
Jackson, who spoke via video call on Wednesday afternoon, said he knew some of the Giants players, such as Kenny Golladay, Leonard Williams, Jabril Peppers, and two who escaped New York to join the Eagles – James Bradberry and Saquon Barkley.
“At the time, it was perfect for me,” he said.
Much has changed with the Eagles, too. In addition to playing in two Super Bowls and winning one, they have seen veteran Darius Slay move in on free agency this offseason and added a pair of rookie standouts in Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean last spring.
“I'm not gonna lie, I really liked Mitchell,” said Jackson. “I saw a game we were watching on tape and I'm like, ‘Damn, I haven't seen a rookie play that well. It's been a while.' Then Cooper doing his thing. That was a trip, because they had the first white DB since whenever.
“To see him thrive and do his thing, it made me smile. It's always cool to see somebody else, especially the position that you're in and how tough it is, to see those two thrive - it put a smile on my face.”
Even as he approaches 30, Jackson believes he can still play at a high level, and believes he will have plenty to offer a young defensive back room in Philly.
“Being one of the oldest in the room is cool,” he said. “I came in as one of the youngest. It's just the circle of life. It's a part of the game. I appreciate being a part of this position. To reach this age and be able to give back, I'm excited for the opportunity.”
