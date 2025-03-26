Cornerback Could Again Be On Eagles' Draft Radar With This Top-30 Visit
The Eagles had the top-ranked passing defense in the NFL last year. It was only about a month after they parlayed that into a dominating performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX that personnel began to change.
Darius Slay left first. He was followed out the free-agency door by Avonte Maddox and there was a trade of safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Bottom line: the back end took a hit, so perhaps cornerback, and even safety, may be an underrated position the Eagles attempt to fill at some point in next month’s NFL draft.
Philly has never taken a safety in the first round, but picking at 32, something the Eagles are scheduled to do when the first round opens in Green Bay on April 24, leaves open a wide-range of position possibilities.
General manager Howie Roseman and his staff are, as expected, doing their homework with a report that Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston is scheduled for a top-30 visit.
Hairston is one of the plums at his position in the upcoming draft, as are a plethora of safeties such as Malaki Starks, Nick Emmanwori, Xavier Watts, and others. Perhaps one of them or all three will eventually make their way to the city for a top-30 visit.
Right now, it’s Hairston who is reportedly one of the Eagles’ top-30 visits, joining several offensive linemen, a couple defensive lineman, and Texas running back Jaydon Blue among those with top-30s on the books.
The Eagles drafted Quinyon Mitchell in the first round a season ago then followed that up by taking another cornerback when they traded up for Copper DeJean in the second round. It had been 22 years since the Eagles selected a cornerback in the first round before going in Mitchell’s direction.
Mitchell and DeJean were instrumental in pushing the pass defense to the top of the league.
Could Roseman double-up at corner in back-to-back years?
Does a cornerback duo of Mitchell and Hairston make sense, also because it would allow the Eagles to keep Dejean in the slot, excite the fan base?
The answer to both questions is probably yes and yes.
Hairston is a slender 5-11, and 183 pounds, but he is effective in press and zone coverages. He had impressive numbers at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.28 in the 40 with a 39.5 vertical and a 10-9 broad jump. His tackling in the run game may need work, but some of the knocks he gets in that area may be as simple as the shoulder injury he suffered last year that limited him to seven games.
In his final 20 games at Kentucky, Hairston had six interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns.
NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Hairston ranked as his 32nd-best prospect, which, coincidentally or not, matches up with the Eagles' first=round pick.
Here is some of what Jeremiah wrote about Hairston: "In Kentucky’s defense, he rolled back to play in the middle of the field versus certain formations/motions, but he was late to diagnose and react from that alignment. He’s willing in run support and is a dynamic blitzer.
"He had a very productive 2023 season (five interceptions) but wasn’t targeted much in the games I studied from this past year. Overall, Hairston offers an enticing blend of movement skills and production.”
