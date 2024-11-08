Could Eagles Land Ravens Pro Bowler After Surprisingly Being Waived?
The Philadelphia Eagles still could use a boost on the edge and one former Pro Bowler now is available after being waived by the Baltimore Ravens.
Baltimore brought in one-time Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue, and he appeared in five games with the team. Over that stretch, he recorded 1.5 sacks, five tackles, and four quarterback hits. Although he was productive, the Ravens waived him on Thursday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Ravens are waiving (defensive end) Yannick Ngakoue, per source," Schefter said. "The Ravens want to re-sign him to their practice squad should he clear waivers."
Philadelphia wasn't active ahead of the trade deadline, but landing Ngakoue could be a great move. There weren't too many options available that were worth giving up draft capital for ahead of the deadline. Ngakoue could be had without sacrificing any draft picks and could give Philadelphia more needed depth.
The Eagles have won four games in a row heading into an important clash against the Dallas Cowboys. If Philadelphia is able to take down the Cowboys, it will be 7-2 on the season despite beginning the year with a 2-2 record.
There's a lot to like about this Eagles team, and adding someone like Ngakoue into the mix could only help. He was productive with the Ravens. Ngakoue had four sacks last season with the Chicago Bears and had 9.5 sacks in 2022 with the Indianapolis Colts. He's someone who still has something left in the tank and the Eagles should place a claim on him,
More NFL: Eagles Trending Towards Getting Massive Upgrade For Cowboys Game