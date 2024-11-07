Eagles Trending Towards Getting Massive Upgrade For Cowboys Game
The Philadelphia Eagles haven't been at full strength recently despite winning their last four game.
Philadelphia was 2-2 through its first four games of the season, thanks in large part to injuries throughout the roster. The Eagles got a little healthier heading into their Week 6 clash with the Cleveland Browns, but it was short-lived.
The Eagles lost star tight end Dallas Goedert early on in the team's clash with the Browns due to a hamstring injury, and he has been out ever since. Philadelphia, luckily, has been able to make it through despite losing Goedert. But the team clearly is better with him on the field than with him off of it.
Philadelphia will return to the field on Sunday afternoon against the rival Dallas Cowboys, and there's a chance that Goedert could end up returning. He has been making progress in his recovery and returned to practice on Wednesday. He's "optimistic" about a return against the Cowboys, according to PHLY's Zach Berman.
"Dallas Goedert sounded optimistic about playing this weekend," Berman said. "He'll see how his body responds this week. For the third straight year, Dallas returns in Dallas."
The Eagles' offense has looked fantastic since the bye week, and getting Goedert back will just take the team to another level. He was on a great pace to begin the year, with 301 receiving yards across his first four games. Hopefully, he can get back on track quickly.
