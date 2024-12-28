Could Eagles Replace Nick Sirianni With Cowboys' Mike McCarthy?
The Philadelphia Eagles are an interesting team to watch.
Philadelphia is 12-3 and is one of the top Super Bowl contenders in the NFC. The Eagles currently are the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff picture and won 10 straight games before losing against the Washington Commanders this past weekend.
While this is the case, head coach Nick Sirianni can't seem to catch a break. Philadelphia was 2-2 early on in the season and there was a lot of talk about Sirianni's future with the team. There was a lot of chatter that he may be on the hot seat, but the Eagles followed it up with a lengthy winning streak and have catapulted right into the discussion as one of the best teams in football.
Now that the winning streak is over, the Eagles coach already has had his name mentioned again. One coach who surprisingly was mentioned as a hypothetical replacement option was Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.
"Eagles coach Nick Sirianni is four for four when it comes to making the playoffs," Florio said. "And yet there’s still a sense that Sirianni isn’t a high-end NFL coach. Beyond Belichick, there could be other candidates. Thanks to a Christmas Day Splash! report, we now know Pete Carroll wants to back in. Chicago, in our view, isn’t a good fit. Philadelphia could be.
"Others who could finish the job for a team and a fan base that is desperate to secure a bookend for the seven-year-old Lombardi Trophy include Mike Vrabel and maybe even Mike McCarthy, if the Cowboys let him walk."
McCarthy isn't under contract beyond this season. While this is the case, the Eagles shouldn't get rid of Sirianni in favor of McCarthy.
