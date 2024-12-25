Could Eagles Sign Ex-Giants $160 Million QB?
The Philadelphia Eagles certainly got a scare from their Week 16 matchup against the Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia star quarterback Jalen Hurts went down early in the divisional matchup with a concussion and was forced to miss most of the game. Now, it's unclear if he will be ready for Week 17.
If Hurts can't go, the Eagles will have to make do with Kenny Pickett and Tanner McKee against the Dallas Cowboys. Philadelphia hasn't locked up the NFC East yet and so it still is very important to get at least one more win in the regular season.
Because of the uncertainty, could the Eagles look to bring in another quarterback depth option? It wouldn't be the worst idea but there aren't many options available in free agency with just two weeks to go in the regular season. There could be an intriguing option available on another team's practice squad, though.
Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had a rough ending to his time with the team. He landed a four-year, $160 million deal but was benched this year and eventually was let go. He landed with the Minnesota Vikings' practice squad and has been there over the last few weeks.
Now that Hurts has a concussion, could the Eagles get Jones? Technically, it is possible. Teams can sign players off other teams' practice squads if they were to add them to the active roster.
If the Eagles wanted to make another move, adding Jones would give the team a better chance to win than either Pickett or McKee. Plus, this move would reunite Jones with former Giants teammate Saquon Barkley. Nothing should be considered likely, but this could be a fun way to end the regular season.
