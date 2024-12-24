Eagles' Nick Sirianni Responds To C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Ejection
The Philadelphia Eagles didn't have the game they wanted to have this past weekend against the Washington Commanders.
Philadelphia took on the Commanders on the road on Sunday and saw its winning streak snap at 10 games. The Eagles entered the NFC East showdown with a chance to clinch the division and earn their 13th win of the season but things just didn't work out.
The Eagles lost 36-33 and fell to 12-3. This isn't too much to worry about. The Eagles can still clinch the division with a win over the next two games and very easily could be the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs.
It just wasn't the Eagles' week. Star quarterback Jalen Hurts went down with a concussion during the game and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson was ejected for "taunting."
Gardner-Johnson took to social media to respond to the ejection after the game and head coach Nick Sirianni also responded to it on Tuesday while on 94WIP SportsRadio.
"We want our guys to have fun, show their personality, but do it all within the confines of the rule," Sirianni said. "Obviously, we overstepped."
That's a pretty neutral response from Sirianni. It was a surprise when Gardner-Johnson was ejected and a limited explanation afterward.
It just wasn't the Eagles' week but they can just put it behind them. Philadelphia will look to get back in the win column on Sunday, Dec. 29 when they take on the Dallas Cowboys.
