Could Eagles Target 49ers' $71 Million Superstar After Season?
The Philadelphia Eagles already have one of the most talented rosters in the National Football League.
Philadelphia is 8-2 and in first place in the NFC East after taking down the Washington Commanders on Thursday night. The Eagles have won six straight games and will return to the field on Sunday, Nov. 24 against the Los Angeles Rams.
There's a lot to like about this team and they have talent all over the roster. With that being said, could the Eagles make another big move after the season? The Eagles have two stars in A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in the wide receiver room, but hasn't gotten much production from other receivers.
This has been a trend over the last few years so it wouldn't be shocking to see the Eagles look to make a move for another receiver. One intriguing player who could be available is San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel Sr., according to ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"The team signed Brandon Aiyuk to a big-money contract extension before this season, extended Jauan Jennings earlier in the offseason, and drafted Ricky Pearsall in the first round," Graziano said. "So the Niners have spent considerable resources on their future at the wide receiver position. That leads one to believe Samuel could be the odd man out as they start to transition from their Super Bowl-caliber core into the future.
"Samuel's contract structure is interesting. He'll make about $16.6 million next year, but about $15.4 million of that is in the form of an option bonus the team has to decide on before the 10th day of the league year in March. So the 49ers could trade him before that date, leaving his new team responsible for the 2025 cash."
A move for Samuel should be considered extremely unlikely, but it is a fun thought, though. A contract of $16.6 million for the 2025 season wouldn't be unbearable for one year and the Eagles clearly would have the best receiving trio in football. He signed a three-year, $71 million deal but has just one year left.
If the Eagles are going to add another playmaker after the season, the most likely option would be a very cheap depth piece. But, they should at least call the 49ers to see what a deal would cost.
