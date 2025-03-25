Could Ex-Seahawks Star Be Next Option For Eagles?
The Philadelphia Eagles have thrived in recent years by taking in discarded players from other franchises and turning them back into superstars.
Philadelphia has arguably the best front office in the game right now and the team already has made a few intriguing moves but there is plenty of options left for the team in free agency. Who could be next?
The most likely options for the Eagles likely would be offensive linemen or pass rushers but it would be intriguing to see if the team will be willing to add another pass-catcher.
Jahan Dotson was the team's No. 3 receiver but he didn't get much action in the regular season. Aside from him, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles don't have much depth at receiver behind them. Could the Eagles turn to free agency?
One intriguing player available right now is Tyler Lockett. He spent the last 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks and was a Pro Bowler and developed into a star. He's now 32 years old, though, and available after the team decided to go in a different direction.
If he's willing to take a cheap deal in order to contend for a title, why not look into a deal? A pact could push Dotson to being the team's No. 4 receiver and then there would be no doubt that the Eagles would have the top trio in the league.
With all of the rumors flowing that the team could trade Dallas Goedert, it could make sense to bring in another option just in case. There isn't much available at tight end. It wouldn't hurt to bolster the receiver room even further.
