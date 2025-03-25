Ex-Eagles $14 Million Deal Called 'Best Overall Move'
Several former members of the Philadelphia Eagles have found new homes.
One guy who will be on a new day in 2025 is former Eagles Pro Bowler Haason Reddick. The Eagles cut ties with Reddick at the perfect time last offseason by trading him to the New York Jets. The Eagles got a draft pick and avoided his messy holdout.
Reddick only appeared in 10 games for the Jets and had his worst season in years. While this is the case, he's uber-talented and racked up 27 sacks across the 2022 and 2023 seasons before the trade. He landed a one-year, $14 million deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers surprisingly quickly after the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up. Now, he will try to rebuild his value with a full offseason under his belt.
The deal has gotten some high praise already. ESPN's analysts Matt Bowen, Jeremy Fowler, Eric Moody, Aaron Schatz, Ben Solak, Mike Tannenbaum, Seth Walder, and Field Yates released a column in which they did a deep dive into the offseason so far. One category they discussed was the "best overall move" of the offseason so far.
Fowler mentioned Reddick's deal with Tampa Bay.
"The Bucs signing defensive end Haason Reddick. Tampa Bay got out of its draft-and-develop comfort zone and invested $14 million in a one-year deal with Reddick, who had four consecutive double-digit-sack seasons before last year's holdout sabotaged his 2024 campaign with the Jets," Fowler said. "With a full offseason, he should get back on track. And the Bucs know they are at their best with an elite pass rush, as they proved during their 2020 Super Bowl run."
What version of Reddick with the Buccaneers get, though?