Could Jets Meet Reported Price For Eagles' $57 Million Playmaker?
The Philadelphia Eagles already have pulled off one big trade since the National Football League's legal tampering period opened up.
Philadelphia reportedly agreed to send safety CJ Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans early on Tuesday. There wasn't much buzz around Gardner-Johnson ahead of the trade, but there is a different member of the Eagles who has been mentioned in trade rumors.
There's been chatter that the Eagles could be open to trading tight end Dallas Goedert. As of writing, he's still a member of the franchise. He's been a big piece of the offense over the last seven seasons but he has just one year left on his four-year, $57 million deal.
It was reported that if the Eagles were to trade Goedert, they would be looking for roughly a fourth-round pick for him.
It's been a crazy few days across the National Football League and if there was a time to get a deal done, it likely would be now. There's been a multitude of moves across the league and one team that has been active is the New York Jets. They reportedly signed quarterback Justin Fields on Monday and their starting tight end Tyler Conklin is available in free agency.
Because of this, The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt floated Goedert as a fit for New York.
"WR and TE need to be the top priority — especially TE, IMO," Rosenblatt said. "(Yes, they also need RT, DT and another S.) The Jets need a safety valve for Fields, and ideally good blockers at the position too. Depending on cost I'd frankly consider a trade for Dallas Goedert (solid pass catcher, good blocker) and Michael Mayer is intriguing (only 23) though bringing back Tyler Conklin (and pairing him with another TE) wouldn't be a bad idea either. If they don't sign a TE of note, we're in the Tyler Warren zone."
This isn't a sign that talks have happened, but an idea proposed by Rosenblatt that is a good one. If the Eagles are going to trade Goedert away, the Jets are a team that has a clear need for the position. There are still options available in free agency so maybe Goedert's market will have to wait to develop. We should find out more over the next few things. The only thing that is clear is that the Eagles have been really busy.
