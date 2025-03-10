Eagles Trade Price For $57 Million Playmaker Revealed By Insider
It sounds like the Philadelphia Eagles at least are considering trading away a playmaker in the near future.
Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert is a dependable option in the passing game when he's healthy. He has spent his entire seven-year NFL career as a member of the Eagles but there has been rumblings recently that the team could consider trading him.
NFL insider Josina Anderson followed up the reports on Sunday and shared that Philadelphia is looking for at least a fourth-round pick for the playmaker.
"There are league sources who believe the Eagles are holding out hope for at least a 4th-round pick for TE Dallas Goedert in a potential trade, even if said pick was from later years like 26' or '27," Anderson said. "However, a lower pick & more of a salary adjustment is needed for some* teams to continue conversations. Either way, Goedert is a Super Bowl champion and one of the nicer people you'll speak to in the league, and in that locker room."
Goedert has one more year on his four-year, $57 million deal with the Eagles but there's an out in the deal this offseason. He has been everything the Eagles could've hoped for, but things are heating up across the league and unfortunately, that could lead to some sort of move.
If the Eagles were to move on from Goedert, they would have to find a new option to replace him. They likely could do so at a lower price, but it would be pretty sad if they actually went through with a move.
