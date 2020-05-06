COVID-19's Impact on Eagles Coaches

Doug Pederson first considered going without an offensive coordinator after Frank Reich left to become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts following Super Bowl LII.

Ultimately Pederson demurred to convention, elevating Mike Groh from receivers coach to OC.

Titles are just that, however, and the more important aspect of any business setup is the job description.

Rewind to the 2018-2019 Eagles coaching staff and the real score was Groh serving as passing game coordinator and Jeff Stoutland being the run game coordinator. Where Groh garnered more power was as the filter between Pederson and all of his offensive assistants in what was and will remain a collaborative approach that owner Jeffrey Lurie demands.

Using the old staff as an example, QB coach Press Taylor was in charge of the red-zone package, now-deposed WR coaches Gunter Brewer and Carson Walch put their stamps on third-down plays, tight ends coach Justin Peelle was responsible for drawing up short-yardage and goal-line ideas, and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley was given domain over Carson Wentz's designed movement plays and the screen game.

Groh cobbled the ideas together and submitted them to Pederson for approval and voila, a game plan was created.

With Groh joining Reich in Indy after being fired here, Taylor was promoted to PGC to go along with his day-to-day QB duties with Carson Wentz and Co. while Andrew Breiner was added as an extra sounding board there. Former Denver OC Rich Scangarello was also tabbed as a senior offensive assistant and given Groh's filter duties.

In many ways, the current titles are a more clearly defined definition of what was going on in that Pederson is the real OC of the Eagles, something he admitted to the team's website earlier this year.

“Bottom line, I’m the one calling plays on game day," Pederson said. "So in some facets, you could consider me the offensive coordinator as well."

It's also an effort to protect his assistants, something the loyal Pederson raced to do after watching Groh serve as the scapegoat for the offensive struggles last season.

"It’s a question I have really pondered about for quite some time, really for many years," said Pederson. "You look around the league and there are teams who don’t have coordinators. There are teams that have coordinators. I’ve had a coordinator by title.

"I look at the structure of what we’re doing offensively and how collaborative we put our game plans together. It’s like players; it’s not about one guy. Same way on the coaching staff. It’s not about one coach who has to do everything. It’s a collaborative effort."

While some may argue the Eagles have too many sous chefs in the kitchen, Pederson wants everyone to understand where the responsibility lies and seems comfortable with the new setup.

"The more I thought about it, I’m like, just again, I’m really excited about Press," said Pederson. "I think he’s got a bright future. Giving him the title of passing game coordinator, really again, gives him the opportunity to give more thought and input on our game plans.

"Having Rich being as a senior offensive assistant, he can assist and help sort of bridge the gap with (Jeff Stoutland) and Press and putting all the pieces together, along with myself and Justin Peele and Duce Staley. Just bringing our game plans together. That’s what I want. That’s my vision for this season and really have a seamless transition that way."

One issue obviously affecting the transition is the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing virtual offseason which almost has to stunt the chemistry process with the new coaches, be it with the incumbents on the coaching staff or the players.

Wentz, for instance, has barely had any contact with Scangarello at this point, something directly related to the pandemic, along with the birth of his first child.

"I’m excited to work with Rich," said Wentz earlier this week on a video conference call. "It’s been very brief so far. We started our virtual offseason last week. I made it to one meeting. I was in the hospital for three days so I didn’t get to fully participate.

"Only talked to Rich just a little bit, so I’m excited to see his insight, what he can bring to this offense, how he can help become more explosive, more dynamic.

"I can tell he’s a smart guy. He knows what he’s talking about, so maybe follow up on that question in a few more weeks when we dive more into the playbook."

Wentz and the other quarterbacks in the Howie Roseman-dubbed "quarterback factory" will have plenty of sounding boards in Pederson, Scangarello, Taylor, Breiner, and even senior offensive consultant Marty Mornhinweg, who has rejoined the organization.

"I’m excited to add more knowledgeable minds to the fold that can really help us be more dynamic and more explosive as an offense," said Wentz.

From a practical sense, continuity may be more important than ever in the NFL this season but the Eagles made all the offensive changes long before anyone knew what COVID-19 was.

That said, every other team in the division made head coaching changes so Philadelphia should still have a leg up even with the virtual hurdles.

