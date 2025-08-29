Cowboys Claim Ex-Eagles, Michigan G After Micah Parsons Split
The Dallas Cowboys pulled off one of the biggest -- and most surprising -- trades you're going to see across the National Football League on Thursday.
After weeks of rumors, the Cowboys opted to traded superstar pass rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers in exchange for a package including two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. The deal sent shockwaves throughout the NFL with many wondering why the Cowboys would trade a 26-year-old superstar rather than finding a way to pay him and build the defense around him for years to come.
That's a topic for another day. But, the Cowboys didn't stop after sending Parsons away. They also made a waiver claim in the immediate aftermath of the deal involving a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Field Yates of ESPN reported that the Cowboys claimed former Eagles guard Trevor Keegan off of waivers and then cut ties with receiver Ryan Flournoy in response.
The former Eagles guard is heading over to join the Cowboys
"The Cowboys have claimed G Trevor Keegan off of waivers and waived WR Ryan Flournoy," Yates said.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that the Cowboys weren't the only team to claim Keegan and that the Los Angeles Chargers put in a claim on him as well.
"Cowboys and Chargers both placed claim on Keegan, the Eagles’ former fifth-round pick," Fowler said.
The Eagles drafted Keegan in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He played in one regular season game for the Eagles last year but was a part of the Super Bowl-winning team. The Eagles have the best offensive line in football so it's tough to break into the mix. Keegan saw that last year with the franchise. Now, he will stay in the division and head over to Dallas to help in the aftermath of franchise-altering deal.
The Cowboys certainly are busy right now, but they are running out of time until Week 1. The Eagles and Cowboys will begin the 2025 NFL season on Thursday, Sept. 4th in Philadelphia.
More NFL: Las Vegas Raiders Claim Super Bowl DB From Philadelphia Eagles