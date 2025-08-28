Las Vegas Raiders Claim Super Bowl DB From Philadelphia Eagles
The Las Vegas Raiders landed a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday afternoon.
The first major wave of waiver claims has come and passed. On Wednesday, we saw the majority of the moves across in the league in the wake of the Tuesday cut-down day. Hundreds of players went to the open market and teams responded on Wednesday. Initial 53-man rosters have been changed already, including over in Philadelphia with the Eagles.
Philadelphia landed some more talent itself, including former Denver Broncos running back Audric Estime. A few former members of the Eagles landed new opportunities as well. This trend continued on Thursday afternoon as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Las Vegas Raiders claimed former Eagles defensive back Tristin McCollum.
"Raiders claimed safety Tristin McCollum on waivers from the Eagles, per his agents Drew Rosenhaus and Robert Bailey," Schefter said.
The former Eagles DB has found a new home with the Raiders
McCollum appeared in 17 games with the Eagles over the last two years. He was an undrafted free agent after the 2022 NFL Draft. He began his NFL career with the Houston Texans, but spent time only on their practice squad. He joined the Eagles in 2023 and appeared in three games in 2023 in Philadelphia.
In 2024, he had a much bigger opportunity. McCollum appeared in 14 games last year and had two passes defended and 33 total tackles.
The Eagles had to make some tough decisions and unfortunately, McCollum didn't make the cut. He is a good story. He went undrafted and worked his way up to playing a role for a Super Bowl-winning team. Now, he'll head over to the Raiders and try to make the jump to the active roster.
This is one of the most difficult times of the NFL calendar. Hundreds of players hit the market and now need to figure out their next steps. There are fun, positive stories to this. Like the Eagles adding more talent, but there's a lot going on. Hopefully, McCollum can catch on over in Las Vegas.
