Cowboys-Eagles Stock Market: Eagles Persevere Through Injury, Immaturity, And Lightning.

It wasn't pretty but the Eagles can't quit their habit of winning, beating the Dallas Cowboys 24-20.

Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts as wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) returns to the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Sep 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni reacts as wide receiver Jahan Dotson (2) returns to the bench during the second quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
PHILADELPHIA - Winning is becoming a habit in Philadelphia.

Whatever the hurdle, Nick Sirianni's Eagles usually overcome, and that was the endgame Thursday night in the regular-season opener against Dallas, with the reigning Super Bowl champions overcoming injury, immaturity, and lightning to top the Cowboys, 24-20.

Here's the Week 1 stock market for the Eagles:

THE BULLS:

KEVIN PATULLO - You couldn't have asked for much more from the first-year Eagles' OC. The first-team offense barely got any time together in the summer, but you wouldn't have guessed that by its performance tonight, at least early with three touchdowns on the first three drives.

There was little going on with the passing game outside the numbers and A.J. Brown wasn't even targeted until 1:45 was left in the game so there are things to address, but it was positive for the most part.

JALEN HURTS - The Super Bowl MVP was spectacular tonight with his legs and his decision-making in the passing game was solid, not to mention showing off the best deep ball in the game with a 59-yard drop in the bucket to Jahan Dotson.

JIHAAD CAMPBELL - The first-round pick wasn't perfect in his first NFL start, but you got to see the flashes of playmaking ability. He was able to carry tight end Jake Ferguson down the seam and record a pass breakup, and also teamed with Byron Young to force a Miles Sanders' fumble at the Eagles' 10-yard line, with Dallas threatening to retake the lead with under five minutes to go in the third quarter.

THE BEARS:

MATURITY - Much has been made of the Eagles' talented young defense. However, there is clearly some growing up that needs to be done. Jalen Carter didn't play a snap in the opener because he was caught spitting in the direction of the Cowboys while Ben VanSumeren was being carted off after being seriously injured on the opening kickoff.

Referee Shawn Smith was short and to the point when explaining the decision to pool reporter Zach Berman of The Athletic.

“One of the officials observed him spitting on an opponent," Smith said. "... “It’s a disqualifiable foul in the game. It’s a non-football act.”

Later in the first half, Nolan Smith made an excellent run stop with the defense struggling and looking for a stop, only to blow it up by taunting Miles Sanders. Professional football is a young man's game and more so, a talented young man's game. That said, Carter and Smith proved that experience matters as well in Week 1.

CORNERBACKS - The Eagles committed just eight defensive pass interference penalties for 131 yards through 21 games last season en route to a Super Bowl LIX championship. They had three DPIs for 50 yards on Thursday night with Quinyon Mitchell, Adoree' Jackson, and Jakorian Bennett all contributing.

SOCIETY - The game was suspended for about an hour due to lightning in the area of Lincoln Financial Field. Yeah, I'm going old school here. The weather wasn't even that poor around the stadium, but there was some lightning off in the distance. Everything is about legal indemnity now.

