Eagles Elevate Two Veterans For Week 1 Vs. Cowboys
PHILADELPHIA - There was more uncertainty surrounding the Eagles’ practice squad elevations than usual for Thursday night’s home opener against the Dallas Cowboys.
Ultimately, Philadelphia elevated two veterans, special teams standout Patrick Johnson and safety Marcus Epps.
Johnson, who is an edge defender by trade and can also play off-ball linebacker if needed, was likely given the nod to better help with Cowboys star returner KaVontae Turpin, while Epps buoys a safety position that is only three deep -- Reed Blankenship, Sydney Brown and Drew Mukuba -- on the 53-man roster.
Dressing Only Two QBs
With backup QB Tanner McKee ruled out due to a fractured right thumb, the Eagles could have elevated rookie Kyle McCord to be the third QB in the game. Instead, the Eagles are rolling the dice and counting on starter Jalen Hurts and the recently acquired Sam Howell at the game's most important position.
There was also a thought that Britain Covey might be elevated to handle the punt return duties with the belief that the Eagles want to take that role off of star defensive back Cooper DeJean's plate.
DeJean or receiver Jahan Dotson will handle the punt returns against the Cowboys.
Johnson had an excellent preseason on the edge for Philadelphia but failed to make the 53 behind starters Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, as well as reserves Josh Uche, Azeez Ojulari, and Ogbo Okoronkwo.
Epps, who played for the Eagles from 2019-2022 returned to Philadelphia on Aug. 28 after spending the summer with New England.
