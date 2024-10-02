Cowboys Fit To Land Eagles Two-Time Pro Bowler In Blockbuster Trade
Could the Dallas Cowboys land a former member of the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of the Nov. 5 trade deadline?
Trade chatter is going to start to pick up over the next month. The deadline is just over one month away, and speculation and rumors are already starting. Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams is the biggest star likely to be on the move right now. He isn't the only one, though.
Former Eagles star Haason Reddick already has been in trade rumors for weeks, and it wouldn't be shocking to see him moved in the near future by the New York Jets. He has been holding out, and it seems like a matter of time before the Jets ultimately move him.
One team that was called a possible fit for him is the Dallas Cowboys by ESPN's Dan Graziano.
"It wouldn't fit with anything we know about them and the way they operate, but I think the Cowboys should be looking for running backs and defensive front-seven players," Graziano said "They should be in the Haason Reddick market, for example (though again, I would be shocked if they actually were). Playing without defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence for a month or two is going to hurt them, especially if edge rusher Micah Parsons' absence is also an extended one.
"Running back is an easy one, though the Cowboys seem to have spent this offseason making a point of not pursuing anyone at that position. They just can't afford to lose any more ground in the division race."
Reddick likely will be moved in the very near future with the deadline approaching. Could he return to the NFC East in a blockbuster deal?
