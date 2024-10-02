Eagles Rival Called Favorite To Land Davante Adams
The Philadelphia Eagles play in one of the more tough divisions in football, but it could get even more difficult in the not-so-distant future.
Philadelphia entered the 2024 season, widely considered the favorite to win the NFC East. The Dallas Cowboys also were mentioned as a threat to win the division. Neither are at the top of the division right now, though. That spot is held by the surprising Washington Commanders.
Washington drafted phenom Jayden Daniels, and he has been everything the team could've hoped for so far in 2024. The Commanders still could use another receiver for Daniels, and ESPN's Field Yates mentioned Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams as a blockbuster trade fit.
"In any trade, you have to factor in a lot of things, including money involved and how likely a team would be to trade to a certain spot (for example: the Raiders aren't trading their best offensive player to the Chiefs)," Yates said. "So I'll offer a team that has a (wide receiver) need, has plenty of cap space, a stud QB on a rookie deal, perhaps an accelerated timeline, and plays in the NFC: The Commanders"
If the Commanders could land Adams, that certainly would make the division much more difficult. Washington already has looked great. Plus, the Commanders were aggressive throughout the offseason, looking for a way to add weapons. Adams requested a trade, and it wouldn't be shocking to see the Commanders get involved in the sweepstakes.