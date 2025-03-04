Cowboys, Lions Help Set Price Tag On Eagles Milton Williams
The NFC East isn’t sitting still as a couple of teams have mounted a very early threat to the Eagles’ supremacy in their division and the entire NFL after winning the East and Super Bowl LIX.
In Washington, the Commanders traded for Deebo Samuel, who made no friends in Philly after whining when the Eagles thumped his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, in the NFC Championship Game two years ago.
"We lost because we played with 10 people," Samuel said not long after Philly knocked quarterback Brock Purdy out of the game and backup Josh Johnson in what became a 31-7 romp in January of 2023. “All the trash talk coming from the Eagles fan base and the players, you just get tired of that.”
In Dallas, the Cowboys signed a key piece of their defensive line, giving defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa a four-year, $80 million deal with $58M guaranteed on Tuesday.
That could have an impact on Eagles free-agent-to-be Milton Williams, as could the contract extension signed by the Lions’ Alim McNeill in October, a four-year deal worth up to $97M.
All three defensive tackles arrived in the league as third-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, ironically enough, all within the same range. McNeil was taken 72nd, Williams at No. 72, and Odighizuwa at No. 75. All three are considered still to be on the rise in terms of their ability and production and, weirdly enough, all three have similar production numbers in their four seasons.
It would appear then that Williams’ number is close to being established as he prepares to hit free agency which officially begins on March 12 when teams can formally announce signings and trades.
If the Eagles want to keep Williams, they need to come in somewhere in the neighborhood of four years and $80 to $100 million. There could be a team out there who may even beat that, such as the New England Patriots. A report from NFL Media indicated they want to rebuild their defense under new head coach Mike Vrabel and are targeting Williams as one of their foundations.
