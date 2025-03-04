Georgia Prospect Reveals Good Story About Eagles Star
Malaki Starks told an interesting story at the NFL Scouting Combine last week in Indianapolis. The Georgia safety prospect, who could be a first-round pick when the NFL Draft begins on April 24 in Green Bay, was asked what it would mean to play with the Eagles.
Philadelphia has a pound full of former Dogs, including five defenders who played key roles in the Eagles Super Bowl LIX-winning championship season. Perhaps Starks will join them if he slides to No. 32 and general manager Howie Roseman doesn’t trade down.
His story involved Jalen Carter, who, in just two seasons, has established himself as one of the NFL’s preeminent defensive players. Starks was a freshman when he met Carter.
“When I got to Georgia, I was expecting... they had all these people, all these great guys and I was like, 'I'm about to walk in the locker room and some people probably gonna be stuck up or whatever the case may be,' but everybody was cool,” said Starks. “I remember 'JC' … I remember sitting in my lock one day, and 'JC' walked up to me and he was like, 'Go get it. you can do it. I see you, keep working.'
“That just kind of gave me that confidence because if you ask me, 'JC' is the best player I've ever played with, hands down. I think just think what he's doing in the league... you see it as well. Being with those guys, that standard, and (Eagles OLB) Nolan Smith...those guys really played a big part in my role at the University of Georgia. It'd be an honor to go play with them.”
Oh yes, Eagles fans are seeing it particularly from Carter, who will turn just 24 on April 4. He consistently battles doubles teams yet found his way into being named a second-team All-Pro, a season after finishing as the league’s defensive rookie of the year, and was part of an Eagles defensive front that overwhelmed the Kansas City Chiefs and their quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, to win Super Bowl LIX.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if general manager Howie Roseman finds a tackle early in the NFL Draft on April 24-26 to plant next to Carter and watch them grow together over the rest of the decade, especially with the expected departure of Milton Williams.
There are plenty of defensive tackles to go around, and Starks isn’t one, but Georgia defensive tackle Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is, and he made a strong case to muscle his way into a Day 2 pick.
At 6-5, 275 pounds, Ingram-Dawkins is a bit light to pay tackle, but a full year in an NFL weight room should remedy that. He can also play defensive end.
Ingram-Dawkins, who will turn 22 in June, ran a 4.86 at the Combine, which was tied for the second-fastest among defensive tackles. Even more importantly for players at his position, is his 10-yard split time of 1.69, which was the fastest of all DTs. It’s an important time because it’s rare that a defensive lineman runs 40 yards straight down field.
Ingram-Dawkins also posted a 36-inch vertical jump and 10-feet, 4-inch broad jump, both of which were better than any defensive tackle.
