Cowboys Projected Among Top Destinations For Eagles All-Pro
The Philadelphia Eagles have a breakout star heading to the open market next week when free agency kicks off across the National Football League.
Eagles linebacker Zack Baun was one of the biggest surprises from the 2024 National Football League season. He went from being a role player with the New Orleans Saints to a first-team All-Pro in just his first season with the Eagles.
Philadelphia struck gold on a cheap one-year deal but will have to open the checkbook if it wants to keep him around for longer now. Baun is arguably the most intriguing linebacker heading to the open market at just 28 years old and coming off a season in which he was a finalist for the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award.
NFL Trade Rumors' Ethan Woodie made a list of the top potential landing spots for Baun and listed the Dallas Cowboys as a fit.
"Still, (Jerry Jones) has signaled a willingness to be more aggressive in free agency than last year," Woodie said. "This is a roster with some significant holes it needs to fill. Running back and defensive line are generating a lot of headlines, but the biggest need for the Cowboys is probably at linebacker. Eric Kendricks is departing in free agency and DeMarvion Overshown might need the whole year to rehab a nasty knee injury. That leaves Marist Liufau as the likely starter at middle linebacker, with Markquese Bell providing a joker-type with split responsibilities as a linebacker/safety hybrid.
"More help is needed, and as mentioned, Baun is easily the best linebacker available on the open market. He’d upgrade the middle of the Dallas defense, provide some badly-needed help in defending the middle of the field, can match up on tight ends, and come up in run support. The Cowboys just restructured WR CeeDee Lamb’s contract to provide $20 million in cap relief, which should be enough to sign Baun."
Keep an eye on Dallas when free agency opens up.
