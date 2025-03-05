Patriots Called About $96 Million Blockbuster Trade With Eagles
Will the Philadelphia Eagles consider a trade involving one of their top players this offseason?
It doesn’t really seem likely at this point, but it’s too early in the offseason to rule anything out. There was some chatter toward the end of the season about AJ Brown’s future with the Eagles.
He has a three-year, $96 million deal with the Eagles and it would be surprising to see any trade involving him. He was outspoken throughout the season at times, but never crossed the line and really didn’t say anything that wasn’t true.
He got some negative press, though, NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry reported that the New England Patriots have at least shown some interest in Brown.
"To that point about a shallow WR market; I’ve heard the Patriots will do whatever they can to get a real 'WR1' for Drake Maye and the new coaching staff," Berry said. "I heard they are knocking on all doors, seeing what they can possibly trade for, and one person told me they heard the Patriots called Philly asking if A.J. Brown was available. Shrug emoji on if that’s true, or what Philly’s answer was, but this much seems certain: New England will aggressively try to upgrade its wide receiver room this offseason."
This would be a massive surprise. The Eagles have one of the top receivers in football under contract and just won the Super Bowl. The Eagles surely are going to lose players in free agency. Why consider a big trade? It doesn’t make much sense.
