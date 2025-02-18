Eagles Veteran Duo Identified As 'Notable Cut Candidates'
The Philadelphia Eagles just had one of the best seasons in team history.
Philadelphia won its second Super Bowl title in team history and arguably had its best-ever roster. The Eagles are riding a high and are just a few days past their Super Bowl parade. While this is the case, the Eagles are going to have to make some tough decisions soon.
We are just about one month away from free agency kicking off and the Eagles' roster surely will look different in 2025. Philadelphia likely will end up cutting ties with some pieces as well and NFL.com's Matt Okada mentioned both Darius Slay and James Bradberry as "notable cut candidates."
"The Super Bowl-champion Eagles are in the bottom half of the league in cap space and don't have great options when it comes to pre-June 1 releases," Okada said. That means their best bets for saving will be to designate at least one post-June 1 cut, and arguably the most viable options would be James Bradberry IV or Darius Slay Jr. Designating either cornerback as such would result in cap savings of $4 million to $5 million, and it could be argued both were made more "expendable" by the play of rookies Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean in 2024.
"Bradberry would probably be the stronger choice, as he missed all of 2024 with injury and posted the third-highest passer rating allowed (112.1) by a cornerback in 2023, per Next Gen Stats (minimum of 500 coverage snaps). That said, if the Eagles value their depth and believe in Bradberry's 2022 second-team All-Pro form, he might be safe for another season."
Slay has been with the Eagles since 2020 and has three Pro Bowl nods over that stretch and completely reinvigorated the team's cornerback room. He's a superstar and it would be pretty sad see the team cut ties with him.
Bradberry has been with the Eagles since 2022 and was an All-Pro in his first season with the team. He missed the entire 2024 campaign.
